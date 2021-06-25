Police Investigate Two Crime Scenes in Peabody

Police are investigating two shootings overnight in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Crime scene tape roped off Washington Street and Veterans Memorial Drive, where police were actively investigating overnight.

A bullet hole could be seen in the driver's side of a gray Audi on Washington Street near Allens Lane. The car was towed. About four minutes down the road, on Veterans Memorial Drive, the back window of a Honda SUV was shattered.

Witness Paul Wager, who lives in the area with his wife and children, said woke up to the crime scene in front of his house and saw the aftermath of the shooting.

"My wife woke me up and said there was a double shooting down the street. Her and the kids were scared - I found them on my living room floor sitting down," Wager said. "So I looked out the window - there was 15 - I don't know, four or five cop cars out there, an ambulance and they had a black Audi surrounded and a guy in handcuffs.”

At least one person was taken to the hospital. No further information was immediately available.