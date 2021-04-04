Local

Rutland

Police Investigating 19-Year-Old Man's Killing in Vermont

Police said 18-year-old Kahliq Richardson turned himself in to detectives hours after Jonah Pandiani was found dead Saturday morning in a motel room in Rutland.

Officials say a 19-year-old whose body was found in a motel room in Vermont was shot by another young man.

Police said Sunday that 18-year-old Kahliq Richardson turned himself in to detectives hours after Jonah Pandiani was found dead Saturday morning in a motel room in Rutland.

Richardson was released from custody and is due in court on Monday.

Pandiani's body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Further details weren't yet available.

