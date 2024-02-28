Boston

Police investigating 2 bank robberies in Boston

No arrests have been made in either incident, police said.

NBC10 Boston

Two banks were robbed in Boston Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The first robbery occurred at about 8:40 a.m. at East West Bank on Harrison Avenue, Boston police said.

It was immediately known how much money was taken. No injuries were reported.

Almost three hours later, a Rockland Trust Bank on Southampton Street was robbed, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made in either incident, police said.

More Boston news

Boston 7 hours ago

Boston axes plan to move O'Bryant school to West Roxbury

Boston 2 hours ago

Boiler malfunction forces evacuation at UP Academy in Dorchester

Boston 8 hours ago

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Boston, police say

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us