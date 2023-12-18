Police investigating armed robbery at Maine cheese shop

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a cheese shop in Biddeford, Maine, over the weekend.

Biddeford police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery just before 3 p.m. Sunday at Nibblesford Cheese Shop at 5 Washington St. It was reported that a gun was shown during the incident.

Police did not say what, if anything, was stolen.

Nibblesford posted a message on its Facebook page Sunday thanking everyone for reaching out.

"Everyone is fine but we were robbed at gun point," they added.

The investigation led to the arrests of 51-year-old Russell Pease, of Old Orchard Beach. He was arrested in Old Orchard Beach with assistance from Old Orchard Beach police.

Pease was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a scheduled drug. Bail was set at $25,000 and he was taken to York County Jail pending a future court hearing.