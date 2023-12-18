Maine

Police investigating armed robbery at Maine cheese shop

They did not say what, if anything, was stolen

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a cheese shop in Biddeford, Maine, over the weekend.

Biddeford police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery just before 3 p.m. Sunday at Nibblesford Cheese Shop at 5 Washington St. It was reported that a gun was shown during the incident.

Police did not say what, if anything, was stolen.

Nibblesford posted a message on its Facebook page Sunday thanking everyone for reaching out.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Everyone is fine but we were robbed at gun point," they added.

The investigation led to the arrests of 51-year-old Russell Pease, of Old Orchard Beach. He was arrested in Old Orchard Beach with assistance from Old Orchard Beach police.

Pease was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a scheduled drug. Bail was set at $25,000 and he was taken to York County Jail pending a future court hearing.

More Maine stories

Maine Dec 17

Man dead after fire in Old Town, Maine

Maine Dec 16

Review defends police action before Maine mass shootings. Legal experts say questions persist​

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us