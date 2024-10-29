Police investigating deadly shooting in Portland, Maine

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Monday night in Portland, Maine.

Portland police said in a post at 7:17 p.m. Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were at the scene of a shooting in the area of Portland and Alder streets. In an update at 10:20 p.m., they said an arrest had been made in connection with the shooting, and that the shooting victim had died.

They said more information will be released on Tuesday.

Portland Police have made an arrest in tonight’s shooting, where the victim succumbed to his injuries. More details will be available on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/U6BVEN8wr6 — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) October 29, 2024

Footage from News Center Maine showed crime scene markers and tape near Dyers Variety Store.

No further details were immediately available.