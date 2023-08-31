Police investigating death in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home in Smithfield, Rhode Island, on Wednesday.
A home on Mountaindale Road was blocked off with crime scene tape and police cruisers were seen parked outside on Wednesday night.
Smithfield police have not said who died or released any further details about the death. They did say that there is no danger to the general public.
