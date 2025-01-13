Police investigating death of 3-year-old boy found outside in the snow in Maine

Police in Maine are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found outside in the snow on Sunday morning.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. Sunday from a residence on Exeter Road in Corinna, a town of about 2,200 residents in central Maine. The caller said her 3-year-old nephew was missing from the family home.

The child was later found by his father outside in the snow, a distance from the residence. Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, but the boy died of his injuries, which investigators said were consistent with exposure to the elements.

Members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit also responded ot the scene and are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death. They worked throughout the day Sunday, with assistance from the sheriff's office and the state Department of Helath and Human Services.

The boy's body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. His name has not been released by authorities.

No further details have been released.