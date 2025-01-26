Police investigating discovery of human remains in Lewiston, Maine

Police are investigating after human remains were found in a bog in Lewiston, Maine, on Saturday afternoon.

The human remains were found in the Garcelon Bog at the end of Russell Street, according to state police. Someone who lives in the area came across the remains and contacted authorities.

The state police Major Crimes Unit is assisting Lewiston police with the investigation.

The remains have been transported to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta for identification and further investigation.

State police said initial findings indicate that the remains had been in the bog for an extended period of time and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.