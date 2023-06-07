Police investigating double homicide in Springfield

Police are investigating a double homicide in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Springfield police told WWLP they were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Union Street shortly after midnight and found two bodies inside.

No further details have been released by police.

Springfield police and the Hampden District Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 413-787-6355. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 with SOLVE and the tip in the message.