Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine

Weather and visibility appear to have been factors in the crash, state police said

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Hancock.

Shortly after 6 a.m., police said they were called to Route 1 in Hancock, where a Chevy S-10 pickup truck headed northbound had struck a man who was walking in the roadway.

The man, later identified as Edwin Rowe, 67, of Hancock, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash and the stretch of road where he was walking was dark and without streetlights.

Weather and visibility appear to have been factors in the crash, police said.

The driver of the truck, Shawna Hardison, 57, of Lamoine, was not injured.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the Hancock, Sullivan and Franklin fire departments.

