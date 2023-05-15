Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Berwick, Maine

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Berwick, Maine, over the weekend.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Berwick police said they responded to a report of a shooting on School Street. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

The homeowner, identified by police as 25-year-old Christopher Utt, was taken to Portsmouth Hospital and then transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. He remained in serious condition on Monday.

The second man, identified as 41-year-old Edward Badeau, of Berwick, was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Monday, and ruled that the manner of Badeau's death was homicide.

Maine State Police said they worked throughout the weekend with Berwick police to collect and document evidence in and around the home.

No charges have been filed, and the Maine Attorney General's Office is reviewing the matter as additional witnesses are interviewed and evidence continues to be gathered.

No further details were released.