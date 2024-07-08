Police investigating fatal shooting in Lawrence overnight

Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred overnight in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Lawrence police said they responded to a call at Riverfront State Park on Everett Street at 12:18 a.m. Monday and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with Lawrence police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating. No arrests have been announced, and no further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lawrence police at 978-794-5900 or the Essex County State Police Detective Unit at 978-745-8908.

The shooting comes on the heels of a fatal shooting in Lawrence on Saturday night that left a 17-year-old dead. The shooting occurred on Brook Street around 9:45 p.m. No arrests have been made in that shooting and the victim has yet to be identified.