Local

Maine

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Portland, Maine

The victim's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

A Portland, Maine, police cruiser
NECN

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Portland, Maine.

Portland police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman and Mellen streets at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and found a 26-year-old resident of the city suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers provided first aid until he could be taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died. The man's name has not been released.

Police said an autopsy will be performed sometime Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 207-874-8575.

More Maine stories

Maine 22 hours ago

Maine Town to Repair ‘Kind of Embarrassing,' Worn Out Sidewalks

CENTRAL MAINE POWER Nov 29

Court Upholds Legality of Lease Key to $1B Power Line for New England Power Grid

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us