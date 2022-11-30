Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Portland, Maine

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Portland, Maine.

Portland police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Sherman and Mellen streets at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and found a 26-year-old resident of the city suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers provided first aid until he could be taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died. The man's name has not been released.

Police said an autopsy will be performed sometime Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

There is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 207-874-8575.