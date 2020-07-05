Local

dorchester

Police Investigating Incident in Dorchester

According to neighbors, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday

By Shauna Golden

generic police car lights SDPD

Boston Police on Sunday are investigating an early morning incident that occurred near Stonehurst Street and Norton Street in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. following a confrontation between two people, according to neighbors. The victim of the incident was not involved in the altercation.

The victim is believed to be a woman in her 30s. She did not live in that neighborhood.

Police officers, law enforcement officials and the medical examiner's office are continuing their investigation into the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. No information has yet been confirmed.

