Police investigating late-night shooting in Fitchburg

Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday night in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Fithcburg police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Caldwell Street at 11:04 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim received medical attention at the scene and was then flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicats that this was an isolated incident, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 978-345-9650.