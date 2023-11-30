Maine

Police investigating man's death in Fairfield, Maine

Few details about the incident have been released

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

Police are investigating the death of a man found in a home in Fairfield, Maine, on Tuesday afternoon.

Fairfield police responded to a residence on Main Street in Fairfield around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, where a man was found dead.

The state police Major Crimes Unit was called in to assist, and the man's body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.

