Police investigating man's suspicious death in northern New Hampshire

A suspicious death investigation is underway Tuesday in Littleton, New Hampshire, where a man was found dead.

Details are extremely limited at this point, but New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced in a press release overnight that his office is responding to the scene to investigate an adult male's death.

While there was no word on how the man died, or if any arrests have been made, responding officers have determined that there is no threat to the general public, the attorney general said.

The man's name hasn't been released, and further details were not immediately shared.

An investigation is active and ongoing.