Police investigating murder-suicide in small Maine town

The two people found dead were previously in a relationship, according to authorities

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

State police say they are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday in a small Maine town.

Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at the end of Clemons Cove in Hiram around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to state police.

Hiram is a town of about 1,600 residents in southern Maine.

When the troopers arrived, they found two people dead outside of their home. The investigation continued throughout the night and the bodies were taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Autopsies were conducted on Thursday, and the two people found dead were identified by police as 43-year-old Stephanie Ranieri and 48-year-old Chad Adams. Police said the two were previously in a relationship.

The medical examiner has ruled that Ranieri's death was a homicide and Adams' was a suicide.

The case remains under investigation, but police said there is no threat to the general public.

