Juan Santiago

Police Investigating Mysterious Disappearance of Mass. Man in Texas

Juan Santiago, 37, was last seen June 20 in San Antonio, police said

By Melissa Buja

Juan Santiago
Courtesy

Police in Texas are asking for the public's help finding a Massachusetts man who has been missing for a month.

Juan Santiago, 37, was last seen June 20 in San Antonio along the 5500 block of IH-35 near Goldfield, police told NBC affiliate WOAI-TV.

Authorities said Santiago traveled from Massachusetts to Texas with a friend to find employment.

It's possible the Bay State native may no longer be in Texas, police said, but they find it strange that no one has heard from him. Authorities also said it is "uncharacteristic of him" not to keep in contact with his family.

"We can't rule out that foul play was a part of his disappearance, " said Alisia Pruneda, public information officer for the San Antonio police.

Santiago is described as 5'10", 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD's Special Victims Unit at (210) 207-2313.

