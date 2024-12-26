Police investigating overnight shooting at apartment building in Portland, Maine

Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a local apartment building in Portland, Maine.

Portland police said they responded to the area of 139 Cumberland Avenue around 12:08 a.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found numerous damaged windows and signs that multiple gunshots had been fired into several apartments.

They said it appears that more than a dozen rounds were fired into the building. The area was searched by police and several shell casings were found in the snow in Peppermint Park.

No injuries were reported by any of the occupants of the building.

Police are asking for anyone with information that could assist in their investigation to call 207-874-8575 or text the keyword PPDME and their message to 847411.