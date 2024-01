Police are investigating a report of a home invasion in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday.

The home invasion was reported around 12:30 p.m. at a multi-story residential building on Belair Street.

Brockton police said they responded to a report of a home invasion involving two masked males.

A search and investigation is active and ongoing.

No further details were released by police.