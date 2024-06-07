Police investigating robbery in East Boston

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in East Boston on Friday morning.
Boston police said they responded to a report of a robbery on Meridian Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. A "be on the lookout" alert was put out for a vehicle wanted in connection with the robbery.
The investigation remains active, police said.
Photos from the area show a section of the street cordoned off with police tape, and a bag in the road.
Police were also stationed around a check cashing store.
No further details were immediately available.