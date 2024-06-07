Boston

Police investigating robbery in East Boston

Few details about the incident have been released

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in East Boston on Friday morning.

Boston police said they responded to a report of a robbery on Meridian Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. A "be on the lookout" alert was put out for a vehicle wanted in connection with the robbery.

The investigation remains active, police said.

Photos from the area show a section of the street cordoned off with police tape, and a bag in the road.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police were also stationed around a check cashing store.

No further details were immediately available.

More Boston stories

11 hours ago

Water shoots out of Hynes Convention Center in Boston

Boston Jun 5

1 dead as SUV plunges off Boston road onto I-93 ramp, catches fire

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us