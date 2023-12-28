Lynn

Police investigating shooting at a gas station in Lynn

This shooting comes days after three people were seriously hurt in a shooting at a Pizza Hut on State Street

By Munashe Kwangwari



Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, are investigating a shooting at a gas station Thursday morning — not too far from this week's triple shooting.

Footage from the scene showed police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday the A.L. Prime Energy gas station, where Western Avenue and Ida and Camden streets all meet.

Lynn police didn't release any further information about injuries or fatalities, saying the Essex County District Attorney's Office is now handling the investigation.

Video showed a large police presence and several evidence markers placed down.

This incident comes days after three people were seriously hurt in a shooting at a Pizza Hut on State Street.

While police said Tuesday night's shooting was targeted, no arrests have been made. It's wasn't immediately known if the two shooting were related.

NBC10 Boston reached out the district attorney's office but have yet to hear back.

Lynn
