Police investigating shooting death in Maine, 2 school districts locked down

State and local police are investigating a deadly shooting in Waterville, Maine, on Tuesday morning that led two local school districts to temporarily lock down their buildings.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highwood Street, and state police said an adult male has died.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit detectives are interviewing witnesses and evidence response technicians are still processing the scene.

State police said there is no danger to the public, and they expect to release additional details later Tuesday afternoon.

According to News Center Maine, the shooting led two area school districts -- Waterville Public Schools and MSAD 49 in Fairfield -- to go into lockout on Tuesday morning, meaning no one was allowed to leave or enter schools. Both districts have since returned to normal operations.