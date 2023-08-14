Police investigating shooting in Providence on Sunday night

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday night.
Providence police responded to the shooting on Bodell Avenue around 6:30 p.m., according to WJAR. They said a male had been shot several times, and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
No update on his condition was released by police.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no further details were immediately available.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.