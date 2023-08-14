Rhode Island

Police investigating shooting in Providence on Sunday night

A male was shot several times, but the severity of his injuries was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sunday night.

Providence police responded to the shooting on Bodell Avenue around 6:30 p.m., according to WJAR. They said a male had been shot several times, and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

No update on his condition was released by police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no further details were immediately available.

