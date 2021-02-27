Local

Boston Stabbing

Police Investigating Stabbing in Boston

The condition of the victim is unclear

By Jake Levin

Boston ambulance
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

A person who was stabbed early Saturday in Boston has suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Boston police responded to a call at 5:44 a.m. near Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue in Roxbury, where a person who'd suffering from stabbing wounds was discovered.

The victim was transported via Boston EMS to a local hospital. No update has been given on the condition of the victim.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.

