Police investigating suspected double murder in Montpelier, Vermont

One man has been detained in connection with the killings

By Marc Fortier

Police say they are investigating a suspected double homicide that occurred on Friday morning in Montpelier, Vermont.

Vermont State Police said the incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Gallison Hill Road. The first officers to arrive at the scene found two people dead and detained one man. Everyone involved in the incident is believed to be accounted for, police said, and they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

State police said their investigation is still in its early stages, and they are being assisted by the Montpelier Police Department.

Once the scene has been processed, police said the victims' bodies will be brought to the chief medical examiner's office in Burlington where autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

No names are being released at this time.

Anyone with information they think can assist in the investigation is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

