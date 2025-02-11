New Hampshire

Police investigating suspicious death in Exeter, NH; elderly woman had blunt impact injuries

The victim's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

The suspicious death of an elderly woman in Exeter, New Hampshire, is under investigation, with authorities saying the victim suffered blunt impact injuries and did not die of natural causes.

Police were notified of the death of an elderly woman in a multi-family building at 133 Front St. on Sunday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, but the cause of death was not immediately apparent.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday by the chief medical examiner's office revealed that the woman suffered blunt impact injuries and that the nature of her death was not natural, authorities said.

Investigators are now speaking with other household members, and there is no threat to the general public.

The victim's identity will not be released until all family members have been notified, the attorney general's office said.

No further details have been released.

