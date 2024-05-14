Police investigating suspicious death in northern Vermont

Vermont State Police and St. Johnsbury police are investigating a suspicious death reported late Monday night in St. Johnsbury.

State police said the investigation began around 11:15 p.m. Monday when police received a 911 call reporting a shooting at a home on Summer Street. St. Johnsbury officers responded and found a man dead at the scene. State police were then called in to head up the investigation.

St. Johnsbury, a town of about 7,300 residents, is located in Caledonia County in northern Vermont near the New Hampshire border.

State police said their initial investigation indicates that the death was an isolated event and there is no threat to the public.

The victim's identity is not yet known. State police said the body will be brought to the state medical examiner's office in Burlington where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death and help with a positive identification.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call state police at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.