Police investigating suspicious death in northern Vermont

Officers conducting a welfare check Wednesday found 76-year-old Richard Cote dead inside his Morristown home

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the town of Morristown in northern Vermont.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Morristown police officers conducting a welfare check at a residence on Elmore Street found 76-year-old Richard Cote dead inside his home. An associate of Cote's had called police to say they were concerned about him.

Morristown police said Cote's death is considered suspicious and is currently being investigated. They said the death is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community.

Cote's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Burlington, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Crime Scene Search Team are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to Cote's death is asked to call the Morristown Police Department at 1-802-888-4211.

