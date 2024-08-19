Maine

Police investigating suspicious death in Waterville, Maine

Few details about the incident have been released

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

State and local police are investigating a suspicious death in Waterville, Maine, on Sunday night.

Maine State Police said they responded along with Waterville police at 8:23 p.m. Sunday to an address on Cool Street for a report of a potential suspicious death. They released few details about the incident, but said their investigation is ongoing.

Waterville and state police are still working to identify the victim. They said the body will be sent to the chief medical examiner's officer on Monday so an autopsy can be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.

