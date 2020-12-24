Police Investigating ‘Suspicious' Yarmouth Nativity Scene Fire

Police and fire departments are investigating after a nativity scene was set on fire Wednesday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

The Yarmouth Fire Department responded to a 911 call regarding a fire at the United Methodist Church in South Yarmouth around 11 p.m. The caller said a nativity scene was on fire, according to YFD.

When firefighters arrived at the church, the fire was already out. However, there was some smoldering, firefighters said. Crews doused the nativity scene with water before declaring it safe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Yarmouth Fire Department and Yarmouth Police Department. The incident has been classified as suspicious, according to officials.