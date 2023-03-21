Police Investigating Underage Drinking Party at Vermont Lawmaker's Home

Police are investigating an underage drinking party that was reportedly held at a home owned by a Vermont state lawmaker.

WPTZ reports that Democratic state Rep. Chea Waters Evans owns the home on Windswept Lane in Charlotte where Vermont State Police responded to reports of a party on Friday night.

"Following reports to VSP regarding the party late Friday night, troopers responded at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, March 18, and found multiple juveniles on the property," Vermont State Police said in a press release. "Several of the juveniles were intoxicated, and troopers issued diversion paperwork for consumption of alcohol by a minor."

State police refused to comment on Waters Evans' involvement in the incident or other details, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Waters Evans issued a statement Monday saying, "I fully cooperated with all questions from the Vermont State Police and will do so should the need arise in the future. The other matter is between those juveniles and their families."

The court diversion paperwork issued to the minors includes a youth substance awareness safety program. Anyone who fails to comply can be issued a $300 penalty and could lose their driver's license for 90 days or more.