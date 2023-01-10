Police Investigating Untimely Death in Vermont

Police are investigating an untimely death that occurred on Sunday morning in Burlington, Vermont.

WPTZ-TV reports that police responded to an apartment building on Riverside Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday and found 42-year-old Amber Monty dead. Police said evidence at the scene leads them to believe the death might be suspicious.

A neighbor said they heard the woman in an argument with another person early Sunday morning.

"They were arguing. I could hear her yelling at him to stop doing something, and then all of a sudden, it was quiet there was nothing else. We didn’t hear anything else,” Christie Delphia told WPTZ-TV.

Police said the caller, later identified as Manuel Francis, initially gave police a fake name and other inaccurate information. He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and false public alarm.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police at 802-658-2704.