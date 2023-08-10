Local

dorchester

Police investigation along Columbia Road in Dorchester

NBC10 Boston

A police investigation was ongoing overnight in the Dorchester section of Boston.

First responders were seen along Columbia Road at Interstate 93, and had part of the road as well as a highway ramp closed for a short period of time.

Boston Emergency Medical Services has confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital in connection with the incident.

Details about the incident were not immediately available. Check back for updates.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us