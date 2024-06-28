Man dies after being shot by police in Manchester, NH

A man has died after being shot by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday morning.

Manchester police said on social media shortly after 10 a.m. that they were involved in an investigation in the area of Beech and Bridge streets. A later update said they were investigating a shooting.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a release issued just before 11 a.m. that they were responding to a report of a police shooting that occurred Friday morning in Manchester. They said an adult male subject was shot and has been taken to an area hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In an update Friday afternoon, the attorney general's office described the series of events that led up to the shooting. They said Manchester police approached a man on Bridge Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. to speak with him. The man told the officer that he had a gun, and the officer told him to keep his hands visible.

Instead, the man reached into his pocket for the gun. A struggle ensued, during which the man fired what was later determined to be a pistol, and the officer returned fire. The man was struck and taken to an area hospital, where was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday night in Concord. The man's identity will be released following the autopsy and notification of family.

The officer involved in the incident was wearing a body-worn camera, which recorded the event. That footage is currently being preserved and will be reviewed. The officer was not hurt.

The identity of the officer who shot the man won't be disclosed until formal interviews take place, which is expected sometime in the next five to 10 business days.

The attorney general's office said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.