Man Shot in Standoff With Everett Police Overnight

Shots were fired and a neighborhood shut down Sunday night into Monday morning as police responded to a call for a reported armed and barricaded man in Everett, Massachusetts.

The man was injured after shots were fired in the area of Bucknam Street and Baldwin Avenue, according to Massachusetts State Police. It remains unclear if police shot him or if he shot himself, state police said. His condition also remains unclear.

Homicide detectives are now on scene. State police were planning to send a crisis negotiator but that response was cancelled once the man was shot.

A heavy police presence and evidence markers could be seen in the area Monday morning.

The Everett Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. No further information was immediately available.