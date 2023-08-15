Roxbury

Police investigation in Roxbury; 1 person taken to hospital

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A police investigation has been ongoing overnight in the Roxbury section of Boston.

Officers were seen along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, between Walnut and Humbolt Avenues.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said that its first responders transported one person from nearby Bower Street to an area hospital.

Police have not said what type of incident was being investigated, but crime scene markers and yellow tape was seen in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

