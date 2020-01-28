Alleged Home Invasion Prompts Investigation in Leominster

An alleged home invasion Tuesday morning at a residence in Leominster, Massachusetts, prompted a large police presence and temporarily locked down a nearby school, authorities said on their department's Facebook page.

Police said the incident took place at 11:36 a.m. at 170 Lancaster St.

Authorities said two armed suspects allegedly fled down nearby Sixth Street towards Mechanic Street, prompting a K-9 crew to search the area.

Nearby St. Anna School was temporarily placed in lockdown while the search was going on. That lockdown has since been lifted.

The victim at the home was arrested at the scene for charges police have not yet disclosed.

No other information was immediately available.