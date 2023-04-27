2 Explosions Under Federal Investigation in Weare, NH, Police Say

Two explosions took place in Weare, New Hampshire, and federal investigators were looking into them, local police said.

Details on the explosions were scarce, including whether anyone was hurt in them and where and when they took place, but earlier, Weare police had said roads were closed in the area for incidents Wednesday and Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if explosions took place in those incidents, and the department referred questions to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The agency said Thursday it was investigating an explosion in Weare.

New Hampshire State Police didn't have more information to share, but said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was at the scene.

Sugar Hill Road and Concord Stage Road, which is New Hampshire Route 77, were both closed closed Thursday for an investigation, according to Weare.

There was an other incident that closed a road in Weare Wednesday night, but it wasn't immediately clear what happened in the incident on Dustin Tavern Road or if it was related to Thursday's.