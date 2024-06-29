Massachusetts

Police investigation underway after report of shots fired near Northeastern University

Few details were available on Saturday night

By Marc Fortier

A large police investigation was underway on Saturday night after a report of shots fired near Northeastern University in Boston.

Boston police confirmed that ballistics evidence was recovered in the area of Camden Street at Columbus Avenue at 8:16 p.m., but said Massachusetts State Police are leading the investigation. State police did not immediately release any details.

Northeastern campus police had no comment on the incident.

Video from the scene showed numerous state police vehicles and troopers at the scene investigating, with an area cordoned off by yellow police tape.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were available.

More Boston stories

Boston 5 hours ago

Police say stabbing in downtown Boston stemmed from scooter dispute

Boston 13 hours ago

Man arrested in connection to Boston restaurant fire

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us