Police investigation underway after report of shots fired near Northeastern University

A large police investigation was underway on Saturday night after a report of shots fired near Northeastern University in Boston.

Boston police confirmed that ballistics evidence was recovered in the area of Camden Street at Columbus Avenue at 8:16 p.m., but said Massachusetts State Police are leading the investigation. State police did not immediately release any details.

Northeastern campus police had no comment on the incident.

Video from the scene showed numerous state police vehicles and troopers at the scene investigating, with an area cordoned off by yellow police tape.

No further details were available.