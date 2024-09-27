Man shot in Boston, vehicle with gunfire damage found in Randolph, police say

A man was shot in the hand in a vehicle in Dorchester Friday morning, and the vehicle was recovered miles away in Randolph, Boston police said.

Footage from Randolph showed police at a Mobil gas station, with at least two cars within crime scene tape.

Boston police confirmed they were towing a car with gunfire damage from Randolph back to their city. They later confirmed it was connected to a shooting in Dorchester that took place about 11:16 a.m., in which a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on his hand.

No arrests have been made, Boston police said, with the investigation ongoing.

Randolph police referred to Boston police when reached for comment.