Local

Andover

3 People Found Dead Inside Andover Home, Police Say

By Matt Fortin and Jeff Saperstone

Police cars on scene in Andover, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

Three people were found dead inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, according to authorities on scene.

Police said they were not looking for suspects.

A police investigation was ongoing on Thursday morning in Andover, Massachusetts.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There was a significant police response around a home on the 40 block of Porter Road, after an initial call to police came in at around 3:35 a.m.

Andover police said around 3:45 a.m. that officers were making their way through the home, and that they were unsure of what the incidents was.

A spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney's Office was unable to provide information.

This is a developing news story. Updates will be posted here when more information is released.

This article tagged under:

Andover
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us