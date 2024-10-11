Maine

Police investigation underway in central Maine town, officials say

Few details have been released

By Marc Fortier

A Maine State Police cruiser.
Maine State Police

Maine State Police say they, along with the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, are investigating an incident that occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Friday in the town of Palmyra.

State police refused very little detail about the incident, other than that it happened on Madawaska Road.

They said the road is closed to traffic and people are being asked to avoid the area. There is no timeframe right now as to how long the road will remain closed.

"A this time there is no known danger to the public," a state police spokeswoman said in an email.

Additional details are expected to be released as it becomes available.

Palmyra, a town of just under 2,000 residents, is located about 30 miles outside of Bangor in the central part of the state.

