Local

dorchester

Police investigation underway in Dorchester

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A police investigation has gotten underway in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston on Tuesday morning.

A Boston Police Department crime scene response truck was seen along Washington Street, and an area appeared to be blocked off by police tape.

The Boston Police Department said that it got a call at around 7:30 a.m. for a body found, and crews arrived to find an unresponsive person.

Authorities with BPD added that the homicide unit was notified and responded to the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police have not specified if the person was pronounced dead or not.

Details about the nature of the investigation have not been released yet by authorities in the city.

More Dorchester news

Boston Jul 8

Dorchester man detained without bail for pointing gun while riding a scooter

dorchester Jul 7

Deadly shooting under investigation in Dorchester

This article tagged under:

dorchesterBoston Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us