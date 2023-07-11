Police investigation underway in Dorchester

A police investigation has gotten underway in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston on Tuesday morning.

A Boston Police Department crime scene response truck was seen along Washington Street, and an area appeared to be blocked off by police tape.

The Boston Police Department said that it got a call at around 7:30 a.m. for a body found, and crews arrived to find an unresponsive person.

Authorities with BPD added that the homicide unit was notified and responded to the scene.

Police have not specified if the person was pronounced dead or not.

Details about the nature of the investigation have not been released yet by authorities in the city.