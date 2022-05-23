Local

MEDFORD

Death Investigation Underway at Medford Home: DA

Medford police said the public is not being asked to avoid the area at this time

By Staff Reports

A death investigation is underway in Medford, Massachusetts, officials said Monday.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC10 Boston that officials are on scene at an Emery Street residence for the investigation.

Investigators have taped off the home, and Medford police confirmed they were on scene, only saying that the public was not being asked to avoid the area.

The district attorney's office said additional details will be provided when they have them.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

