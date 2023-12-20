Police issue warning about psychedelic mushrooms on Brookline High School campus

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, are warning parents about the presence of psychedelic mushrooms on the local high school campus.

In a video posted to the Brookline Police Department's Facebook page on Tuesday, Sgt. Rob Disario warns parents that a local drug dealer has been selling drugs to underage teens. Some of the products were purchased legally at local marijuana dispensaries but are not suitable for kids.

"Many of these items have found their way onto the campus of Brookline High School where students have been caught with items alleged to have been purchased from [the drug dealer]," Disario said.

He said one particular minor -- who is a Brookline resident but is not a student at the high school -- suffered severe physical injuries after ingesting "magic mushrooms" allegedly bought from the drug dealer. The psychedelic mushrooms are believed to have caused the minor to become so disoriented that he jumped from a sixth-story window.

Disario warned parents to be on the lookout for any items that might look like "harmless pocket junk" but could actually be harmful substances.