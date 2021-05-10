Investigation Continues Into Fatal Shooting at Leicester Police Station

An investigation continues after officers on Sunday fatally shot a man who allegedly rammed his SUV into the police station in Leicester, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Almost the entire car was inside the station around 6 a.m. when the man allegedly got out pointed what appeared to be a rifle at an officer, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

An officer shot the suspect and proceeded to provide medical attention before an ambulance arrived, according to authorities. The man, who was in his twenties, was later pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

Two officers are on paid leave in connection with the incident.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time," Leicester Police Chief Kenneth Antanavica said.

A police dispatcher in Worcester witnessed the entire incident around 6:13 a.m. on a surveillance video and notified Leicester police.

The suspect was known to police and had a case pending, according to Early, who said he believed it was for a traffic violation. The case was expected to go to trial next month.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

The incident lead to road closures and confusion among residents Sunday.

"When we have commotion like this it's just accidents, you know, car accidents. Some of them really bad," resident Darlene Olson said. "But this is like - wow. I'm shocked."

NBC10 Boston and NECN have not independently confirmed the police account of the event.