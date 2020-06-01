Police List 53 People Arrested During Sunday’s Protest in Boston

Authorities released a list of the 53 people who were arrested Sunday during Boston's protest against police brutality.

The demonstration started peacefully in honor of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer kneeled on his neck, but later grew chaotic with looting, property construction and violent clashes.

The following people are facing charges, according to the Boston Police Department:

Leonil Pena, 23, of Boston, charged with willful and malicious destruction of property.

Darryle Thompson, 29, of Taunton, Massachusetts, charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Darren Dupree, 32, of Boston, charged with assault and battery on a police officer, inciting a riot and disorderly conduct.

Brian Pulliam, 35, of Lowell, assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Marchies Porcher, 21, of Dorchester, charged with willful and malicious destruction of property.

Unnamed juvenile male, 17, of Brockton, charged with willful and malicious destruction of property, inciting a riot and disorderly conduct.

Matthew O'Brien, 26, of Roslindale, charged with willful and malicious destruction of property, larceny over $1,200 and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Diakhari Roberts, 21, of Mattapan, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Unnamed male, 20, of East Providence, Rhode Island, will be summonsed for larceny under $1,200 and receiving stolen property.

Mario Fiume, 31, of Stoneham, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Aly Joseph, 27, of Quincy, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Stephanie Mathurin, 23, of Malden, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Elliot Strassman, 27, of Jamaica Plain, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Antonio Cardona, 36, of Wakefield, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Edward McColgan, 28, of Roxbury, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Keyshaun Taylor, 24, of Fall River, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony, possession of burglarious tools, larceny over $1,200 and willful and malicious destruction of property.

Derelle Felix, 22, of Mattapan, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony, possession of burglarious tools, larceny over $1,200 and willful and malicious destruction of property.

Jeremiah Lenoch, 28, of Brighton, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Dallas Walenty, 23, of Berwick, Maine, charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Charlotte Hannum, 23, of Belmont, charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Cadence Stoloski, 20, of Plymouth, charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Patsy Newton, 18, of New Bedford, charged with disturbing the peace.

Shauntee Garcia, 29, of Attleboro, charged with receiving stolen property.

Ryan Maloney, 33, of Winthrop, charged with larceny from a building and disorderly conduct.

Jason Portillo, 22, of South Boston, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Jose Figueroa, 30, of Lynn, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Roshaun Ladouceur-Pettway, 28, of Boston, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Elest Reve, 22, of Watertown, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony and disorderly conduct.

Robert Audette, 25, of Oxford, charged with disorderly conduct.

Rene Rodriguez, 21 of Boston, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony and disorderly conduct.

Terrell Harris, 25, of Boston, charged with receiving stolen property.

John Boampong, 37, of Dorchester, charged with six counts of armed assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 Feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and failure to stop for police.

Chana Harris, 35, of Boston, charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Kay Grant, 24, of Boston, charged with receiving stolen property.

Keyana Wilson-Smith, 25, of Brighton, charged with disorderly conduct.

Teionya Desire, 23, of Quincy, charged with disorderly conduct.

Luxury Lee, 24, of Fall River, charged with disorderly conduct.

Shaquille Manago, 26, of Dorchester, charged with disorderly conduct.

Isaiah Johnson, 22, of Cambridge, charged with disorderly conduct.

Curtis Lockett, 23, of Winthrop, charged with disorderly conduct and larceny over $1,200.

Val Postell, 19, of Plainville, charged with disorderly conduct and larceny over $1,200.

Elijahquan Sheffield-Manago, 24, of Boston, charged with disorderly conduct and possession of burglarious tools.

Ryonn Finklea, 30, of Dorchester, charged with disorderly conduct.

Jamal Chalas, 21, of Dorchester, charged with disorderly conduct.

Abdi Ali, 20, of Portland, Maine, charged with disorderly conduct and breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Sean Berry, 29, of Brockton, charged with larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony and resisting arrest.

Edgar Esturban, 24, of Dorchester, charged with larceny over $1,200 and breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Cody Dinoi, 28, of Worcester, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Apheilia Wolfe, 25, of Hyde Park, charged with larceny over $1,200 and breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Arturo Cruz, 35, of Boston, charged with breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Edmilson Barros, 25, of Brockton, charged with trespassing.

Darren McFadden, 36, of Roxbury, charged with larceny over $1,200 and breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Steven Soto, 22, of Dorchester, charged with larceny over $1,200 and breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony.

Carl Rabouin, 45, of Boston, charged with larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering of a building, nighttime, for felony and resisting arrest.

All of the suspects were expected to be arraigned Monday. No attorney information was immediately available.