Police locate human remains near missing 82-year-old Vermont woman's home

Police say they recovered human remains Sunday near the home of an 82-year-old Vermont woman who went missing last week.

Roberta Martin, of Enosburgh, last had contact with her family by phone on Tuesday night, and had not been heard from since. Neighbors reported her missing to state police on Wednesday after going to check on her and discovering she was not at her Butternut Hollow Road home.

Vermont State Police said in a press release on Sunday that they located human remains around 11 a.m. in a wooded area off Sand Hill Road in Enosburg. The area, which is close to Martin's home, was secured and members of the state police Crime Scene Search Team responded to process the location.

State police said the remains are believed to be Martin's. They have been sent to the state medical examiner's office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Martin's disappearance was initially being investigated as a missing persons case, but state police said Thursday afternoon that new information obtained by investigators indicated that her disappearance was suspicious.

No arrests have been made and no one is in custody in connection with Martin's death, state police said.

In their update Friday, state police said they encouraged members of the public to be vigilant as the investigation unfolds.

"Although there is no evidence at the present time to suggest the community is at risk, people still should take reasonable precautions, such as locking the doors to their homes and vehicles and remaining aware of their surroundings," they said in a release.

The investigation remains "active and ongoing," and state police said they would like to speak with anyone who has information that could assist detectives. Anyone with information can call state police at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.